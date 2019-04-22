Florida teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness this summer

MIAMI - If your kids have nothing lined up for the summer, get them into shape for free!

Planet Fitness is holding the "Teen Summer Challenge" that will allow 15- to 18-year-olds to work out for free... that's right, FREE... from May 15 through September 1.

The company will also offer classes all summer long specifically geared toward teens so they'll be able to safely get into great shape.

Signing up is easy. At their first visit to Planet Fitness, teens must bring a parent or guardian to sign a gym waiver and simply sign-in at the front desk when they arrive.

CLICK HERE for Planet Fitness locations and more information on the "Teen Summer Challenge."

