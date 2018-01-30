Flu epidemic worsens: Here is everything you need to know

Flu Influenza Virus A (H3) is the most reported in Florida this 2017-2018 season, according to the Florida Health Department.

MIAMI - The flu continues to blanket most of the state of Florida this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it has been the most active since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. As of Tuesday afternoon, health officials reported 37 children have died from this season.

Children and the elderly are at greater risk from the contagious respiratory illness, spread by mostly the Type A H3N2 flu virus. The CDC’s Dr. Dan Jernigan suspects officials haven't seen the worst of it yet. There may be some degree of mutation in the virus that hasn't been detected.

