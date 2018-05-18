Free skin cancer screening program to make South Florida stop

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Skin Cancer Foundation is doing its part this summer to help prevent the most common cancer in the U.S.

It's estimated that one in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer in their lives, but it's highly preventable and treatable when caught early.

On June 9-10, the foundation's 38-foot RV, complete with two exam rooms, will stop in Miami Beach to provide free skin cancer screenings and sun protection products.

The Healthy Skin RV will be parked at the Clevelander Hotel, at 1020 Ocean Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The screenings will be available between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. both days.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.