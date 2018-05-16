Gel manicures using UV lights may cause cancer, report says

CHICAGO - Doctors say those who receive gel manicures using a UV lamp are at risk from cancer, according to a report.

WFLD reports an Illinois woman competing in the Miss USA Pageant was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer after she saw vertical black lines on her fingernail.

Doctors suspect Karolina Jasko, 20, got the cancer from the lamp that emits UVA rays at the nail salon where she had received a manicure.

"Whether indoor tanning, UV lamp, outdoor tanning, all of those can cause aging of the skin and potential for skin cancers,” said Dr. Carolyn Jacob told the station.

The report urges everyone to take precautions while using light boxes during manicures. Customers should use sunscreen to cover your skin and wear protective gloves.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.