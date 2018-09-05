Girl hit with life-threatening infection after trying on shoes without socks

SOUTH WALES - A 4-year-old girl was reportedly hospitalized with a life-threatening infection contracted when she tried on shoes without socks.

USA Today reports Sienna Rasul of South Wales spent five days in the hospital after becoming ill a day after she went shopping with her mother and trying on shoes with her bare feet.

Sienna's mother, Jodie Thomas, shared pictures of her daughter's feet on Facebook and said doctors diagnosed the girl with sepsis, which occurs when chemicals that fight infections cause inflammatory responses which can cause organ failure.

Doctors believe the girl contracted the bacteria through a cut on her foot, but were able to avoid surgery by draining the infection from Sienna's leg.

