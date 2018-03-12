MIAMI - Has the time change knocked you off schedule, causing you to stumble around like an extra from "The Walking Dead?"

Then what are you waiting for,? Go to sleep!

It's National Napping Day, which means you have permission to doze off at your work desk or on the couch. Of course, by "permission" we mean it is a completely unauthorized holiday and you must face the consequences of your actions should the boss catch on.

But it's worth a shot.

Studies claim short naps, lasting 10-20 minutes, improve alertness and productivity.

