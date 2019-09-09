Guys, this is why toothpaste and your penis don't mix

MIAMI - Gentlemen, you need to understand that toothpaste is for your teeth and nothing else on the body.

Men are putting themselves and their lovers at risk by believing YouTube videos that say rubbing toothpaste on their penises will help prevent premature ejaculation.

Not only could men wind up with burns and blisters on the penis, women may contract a vaginal infection from the toothpaste.

The Daily Mail reports the videos have been viewed millions of times, with many men hoping the technique will help them last longer during sex.

According to pharmacist James O'Loan said peppermint and other chemicals can irritate the skin and cause burning.

'By putting it on your genitals you actually risk a mild burn, as well as blisters and scarring." said O'Loan. "And toothpaste should in no way be used as a lubricant, either.'

