Here is a list of some Fort Lauderdale Spatember spas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale's Spatember just began and has the best deals available. For Spatember, the participating spas have teamed up with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions and Visitors Bureau offering treatments for $99 from Sept. 1 – 30.

Local 10 got an inside look at a few of the participating spas and the treatments available.

Margaritaville's St. Somewhere Spa:

The St. Somewhere is a luxurious spa that offers massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair services. For the month of September, they are offering citrus facial meant to rejuvenate the skin, and the citrus deep tissue massage relieves pain deep within the muscles.

You can enjoy a mimosa after your facial in the lounge or overlooking the hotel.

Other amenities included are separate men's and women's lounges, a sauna, locker rooms, a couples' treatment room and much more.

St. Somewhere is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, at 1111 N Ocean Dr. For more information, call 954-874-4430.

The Westin's Heavenly Spa:

Heavenly Spa offers unique treatments unlike any other in the Fort Lauderdale area. It has three treatments, including the Hydro Facial perk for skin and eyes, a skin exfoliating massage, and a new sculpt and shape treatment used to help get rid of unwanted cellulite and fat giving you the confidence that you want.

The sculpt and shape treatment is currently only available at Heavenly Spa.

The amenities available include separate men's and women's locker rooms, lounges, Jacuzzis, a eucalyptus-infused sauna, and rain showers.

Heavenly Spa is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. For more information, call 954-245-3040.

The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Spa:

Our Conrad Spa menu was designed with essential spa wellness in mind, and thus incorporates aromatherapy and global techniques to balance mind and body.

The Rest treatment is ideal for a spa guest who wants to soothe the body. A blend of woody aromatics and deep, soothing massage techniques. Facial and scalp massage is included.

The revive treatment is perfect for the spa guest who would like to feel uplifted and renewed. The experience is followed with an energizing massage to ease tension and vivify the body.

Conrad's spa is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at 551 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. For more information, call 954-414-5100.

