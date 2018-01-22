Here is what parents can do to protect children from flu epidemic

MIAMI - As the death toll for the U.S. flu season continues to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the flue shot is still the best way to protect yourself from the epidemic.

Federal officials report the epidemic has killed at least 30 children in the U.S.

Here is a list of precautions parents can take:

- Several doctors told ABC News it isn't too late for children to get the flu vaccine

- Avoid people who are ill.

- Be proactive about washing your hands.

- Clean toys

- Use hand sanitizer

- Use alcohol wipes on things like grocery carts and gym machines

- Start treatment with fluids, rest, fever control and over-the-counter medications right away if you or child has symptoms. Communicate with your pediatrician for an action plan.

- If the child is getting dehydrated and hands and feet are cold, it is reasonable to rush to the emergency room.

