Here is what you need to know about red tide's impact in South Florida

MIAMI - As fast-moving currents push the red tide from the Gulf of Mexico into the Florida Straits and then up along Florida’s Atlantic coast, beachgoers in areas of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were reporting mild respiratory problems and sightings of dead fish this week.

Gov. Rick Scott announced $3 million in grants from Florida Department of Environmental Protection would be available to Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties to help mitigate the effects of red tide.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said testing showed there were "moderate" signs of this summer's algae outbreak from Haulover Beach to Golden Beach. The popular area, which includes a nudist section, was closed, and Gimenez said it would re-open on Friday morning.

Tourists in Miami-Dade were surprised about the warnings that red tide can cause "the red tide tickle," respiratory and skin irritation in humans. Shellfish like clams and oysters can be dangerous when they are harvested near red tides. This warning doesn't apply to crabs, shrimps or lobster.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue Lt. Matthew Sparling said the signs of the algal bloom were unexpected.

"People come here to be on the beaches, and they don’t want to be coming down here to be exposed to red tide or sewage spills or whatnot," Sparling said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife samples taken on Monday off the coast of Key Biscayne and Miami Beach, and reported on Thursday showed a low concentration of the organism responsible for the red tide.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Thursday night report, there were very low to medium concentrations of red tide present along and offshore portions of east Florida. Broward County's coast is likely to have a low impact through Oct. 9, and the northern Miami-Dade and Palm Beach coasts are likely to experience a moderate impact through Oct. 9.

Some people and animals are more vulnerable than others. A moderate impact means some some beachgoers could experience chronic respiratory conditions, and others could show mild symptoms. A low impact means some could be sensitive to chronic respiratory conditions.

MIAMI-DADE

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Thursday all signs indicated the red tide was impacting Fort Lauderdale beaches, but the beaches remained open, because they had yet to get testing results.

FORT LAUDERDALE

Six Palm Beach County beaches were closed since the weekend, but authorities said they planned to reopen on Friday.

PALM BEACH

The cyclical King Tides expected in South Florida in October and November could worsen the impact as seawater pushes into shore.

Before going to the beach this week, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institute's site for their Red Tide Conditions Report and check out their daily samples map.

If you go to the beach and stumble upon any dead sea animals washing up on the beach in South Florida, call the FWC Fish Kill Hotline at 1-800-636-0511 or submit a report online.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.