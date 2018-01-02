Man in coma after champagne bottle exploded between his legs

COPENHAGEN - A man remains in a coma Tuesday after a champagne bottle exploded between his legs on New Year's Eve.

The unidentified Danish man is currently in critical condition at a Copenhagen hospital, according to The Local Denmark.

When the bottle exploded a shard of glass cut through an artery in the man's leg, causing substantial blood loss.

Upon arrival at Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet, the man was put into an induced coma.

