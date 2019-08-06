Miami-Dade officials report locally-acquired case of dengue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health reported the mosquito season's first locally-acquired case of dengue on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

Health officials are also saying, "There is heightened concern of additional residents becoming ill."

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the carrier of the disease. It also transmits yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika. In 2016, there were about 300 locally transmitted cases of Zika.

Health officials advise Miami-Dade residents to cover their skin with clothing or repellent.

Here is a list of tips:

Wear shoes and socks

Wear long pants and long-sleeves.

Use repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535.

Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing, but not under clothing.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Use age-appropriate repellent. Do not use repellents with oil of lemon eucalyptus on children under the age of three years. DEET is not recommended for babies under two months old.

Do not apply repellent on children's hands.



