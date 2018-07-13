Miami Spa Month's 10 best deals

MIAMI - With cost of living in Miami going through the roof, who has disposable income to pay to be treated like royalty at a relaxing place? Miami Spa Month may be your ticket to luxury.

It runs through Aug. 31 with deals to pamper yourself -- ranging from $109 to $199.

Here is a list of the 10 best deals:

Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena is open from 9a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave. For more information, call 786-655-5570.

The Mandarin Oriental Spa is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 500 Brickell Key Dr. For more information, call 305-913-8992.

Lapis is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave. For more information, call 305-674-4772

Elemis Spa is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at 358 San Lorenzo Ave, Coral Gables. For more information, call 305-774-7171.

Biltmore Hotel and Spa is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. For more information, call 855-969-3221.

Spa at the Setai is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at 2001 Collins Ave. For more information, call 855-923-7908.

Bliss Spa is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday, at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave. For more information, call 305-938-3123.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.