Thousands come out for More Than Pink Walk in Miami

MIAMI - Thousands came out for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Saturday morning in downtown Miami to benefit research in the fight against breast cancer.

The event is now in its 23rd year with the Miami race being one of the biggest in the country and certainly the biggest in the South Florida area.

The money the race raises goes toward breast cancer treatments and diagnostic tools through the Susan G. Komen Foundation, improving the lives of those living with breast cancer and prevention efforts.

Breast cancer isn’t just a women’s issue.

“It’s all about support. One part of the process is making sure that they have the support of the family, that you’re behind them, and you got to a lift their spirits when they’re going through such difficult times, with all the medical and radiation and chemotherapy that they go through,” attendee Marc Torres said.

At least $10,000 was raised at the walk to help patients and survivors.

