New cannabis ice cream sold to help treat Florida patients

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - A Florida-based company is selling cannabis-infused ice cream to help people suffering from a variety of ailments; namely cancer patients.

Heavenly Hash creamery in Lakewood Ranch created the ice cream based on the idea of an employee who's also an oncology nurse, reports WOFL.

The ice cream contains CBD, which is a close relation to marijuana. In fact, the treat contains very small amounts of the THC which is found in pot and can be sold to people without medical marijuana cards.

The Heavenly Hash employee/nurse wanted a high protein product that put food in her patients, but also soothed their pain. Cancer patients have issues with muscle waste and weight loss.

Dr. Ashok Khanna of Winter Garden says he's a proponent of his patients using Heavenly Hash as it lessens their reliance on prescription drugs for pain.

