NSU's Give Kids a Smile event offers free screenings, treatments for children

DAVIE, Fla. - Dental students and faculty from Nova Southeastern University will welcome children from all around South Florida to their annual Give Kids a Smile event.

Children ages 2 to 21 will be able to get dental screenings, exams and treatment free of charge.

The event is organized by the students, who believe good overall health starts with healthy teeth.

They say kids can't learn if their mouths are hurting.

"Tooth decay is the most common disease of childhood -- five times more common than asthma," Dr. Linda Niessen said. "People don't know it. We learned that for many kids, the Give Kids a Smile event is the first time they have seen a dentist, and what better of a way, because this is so much fun."

The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Nova Southeastern University main campus at 3200 South University Drive in Davie.

Besides screenings, treatments and exams, there will also be plenty of fun for children of all ages, including face painting, Disney characters, music and even a live appearance from Timmy the Tooth.

