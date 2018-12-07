Patient coughs up blood clot shaped like lung

WALTHAM, Mass. - A man coughed up a bizarre blood clot that was practically a copy of the inside of his lung, astonishing doctors around the world.

The New England Journal of Medicine shared the unusual clot on Twitter after it was spit up intact by an unidentified 36-year-old man in San Francisco, according to USA Today.

The man died from heart complications a week after coughing up the clot.

According to doctors, the clot was a near perfect cast of the man's right bronchial tree. The fact the clot came out intact and not in pieces is even more unusual.

A 36-year-old man was admitted to the ICU with an acute exacerbation of chronic #heartfailure. After a ventricular assist device was placed & anticoagulation therapy initiated, hemoptysis developed, and he expectorated a cast of the right bronchial tree. https://t.co/QfqeqwWzXt pic.twitter.com/nXW201rjCT — NEJM (@NEJM) December 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.