People bleeding from eyes and ears forces warning about synthetic pot

CHICAGO - A warning about synthetic pot was issued Thursday after 22 people suffered excessive bleeding from their eyes and ears after using the drug.

The Illinois Department of Public Health was forced to issue the warning after 22 people with the bleeding symptoms showed up in emergency rooms since March 7, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Some of those experiencing the symptoms purchased the drugs in convenience stores. Although banned in Illinois, state officials say manufacturers of synthetic pot are tweaking the ingredients of the drug to allow them to be sold legally.

The bleeding symptoms could be related to those changes.

While synthetic drug users have long been warned about their dangers, especially in South Florida. Broward County warned residents in Nov. 2016 of Carfentanil after the drug had been connected to more than 50 deaths in a six month period.

