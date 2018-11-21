Possible Alzheimer's vaccine moving closer to human trials, report says

DALLAS - Researchers believe a possible vaccine for Alzheimer's could soon advance to human trials with a simple shot.

University of Texas Southwestern scientists are using DNA from Alzheimer's proteins to develop a shot that would allow the immune system to fight toxic plaques from building up in the brain, the Daily Mail reports.

While not the first vaccine to attack Alzheimer's using this method, it's the first to be administered via the skin and not muscle. The vaccine does not cause dangerous brain swelling that occurred in previous attempts with similar methods.

Success in treating lab mice leads researchers to believe it could work in humans and cut the number of dementia cases in half.

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. as more than 5 million Americans suffer from the disease. It is predicted that number will rise to 16 million by 2050.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.