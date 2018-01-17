Publix pharmacies to provide low-price prescription drug program

LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix is making prescription drug purchases affordable for all, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The Lakeland-based supermarket unveiled a new program Tuesday that provides pharmacy customers with up to a 90-day supply of certain generic medications for $7.50. The program includes some of the most commonly prescribed medications used to treat a variety of conditions.

"Our founder, George Jenkins, taught us to take care of people and our communities, and making needed medications more affordable provides us this opportunity," Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said in a news release. "Health care costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should. We believe this low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor's orders so they can experience better health outcomes."

Under the new program, customers pay the same price for the drugs. Twenty-nine medications with a total of 85 dosage options are available through the program.

Click here to see a full list of included medications and dosages.

