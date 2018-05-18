Rabies alert issued for Kendall area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for the Kendall area after a raccoon tested positive for the disease this week.

The alert is for 60 days and includes the following areas:

S.W. 152nd Street to the North

S.W. 187th Street to the South

S.W. 117th Avenue to the East

S.W. 137th Avenue to the West

Officials are attempting to identify any individuals who may have been exposed to the animal.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.