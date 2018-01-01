Say hello to the New Year's babies of South Florida

Brendan Jorge De Freitas was born at 12:05 a.m. Monday at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The new year has brought a fresh crop of New Year's babies to South Florida.

Several newborns arrived in the early morning hours Monday at area hospitals, but little Brendan Jorge De Freitas has the honor of being the first South Florida baby of 2018.

He arrived at 12:05 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. Brendan weighs 8 pounds.

Two minutes later, Natali Lin Crespo was born at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. She weighs 9 pounds 10 ounces.

Francesca Garcia arrived less an hour later at 12:58 a.m. at South Miami Hospital in southwest Miami-Dade County. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Francesca was the first baby born in Miami-Dade County in 2018.

And not to be left out, Valentino Ortiz was born at 1:58 a.m. at Mount Sinai Memorial Medical Center in Miami Beach. Valentino weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

