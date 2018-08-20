Sleep in a warm room? Prepare to get spooked by nightmares

NEW YORK - Hate having nightmares while you sleep? Banishing them to the outer reaches of your dreams may be as easy as turning down the thermostat.

A doctor says warm rooms disturb sleep, which could cause dreams to become more vivid, according to WNYW.

With vivid dreams come more intense nightmares.

Dr. Neil Stanley is a former chairman of the British Sleep Society and says the perfect room temperature for sleeping should be between 61-64°.

Stanley claims to get a good night's sleep, the body needs to lose 1° of internal body temperature.

'If you're sleeping in a room which is too warm, your body's core temperature is unable to lose that heat and your sleep will be disturbed.' Stanley told the Daily Mail.

Dr. Allen Towfigh of New York Neurology and Sleep Medicine told WNYW that warm temperatures lead to greater R.E.M. sleep, which could lead to more nightmares.

