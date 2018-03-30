'SoFlo Health' to debut April 8 on Local 10

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A familiar face is helping Local 10 viewers to stay in shape.

Hunter Franqui will serve as host of "SoFlo Health," which debuts April 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Local 10's newest weekly show will focus on the South Florida lifestyle as it relates to health and fitness.

Weekly features and contributions will come from South Florida businesses and establishments dedicated to wellness.

Franqui, who is a frequent contributor to the "On the Road" segments during Saturday morning's "SoFlo Taste" show, makes the switch to "SoFlo Health" host.

"SoFlo Health will celebrate South Florida's healthy lifestyle and the people who strive for it," he said. "It's fun, exciting and will help South Floridians get and stay healthy whether they're just starting their journey or they're already a pro."

Franqui said the show will devote time to medical, fitness and nutrition. But, beyond that, he said, it will be full of "just plain-fun topics that will inform and entertain our viewers."

"SoFlo Health" will follow South Florida's No. 1-rated Sunday local news, politics and issues program, "This Week in South Florida" with co-hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg.

