Stop spreading germs, take your shoes off at home

MIAMI - If you feel like your home is making you sick, you may want to think about leaving your shoes outside.

A new study shows people are bringing germs and bacteria into their homes thanks to the shoes on their feet.

The study by University of Arizona researches found traces of bacteria on the bottom and inside of 97 percent of shoes tested, WNYW reports.

According to the study, the most common bacteria found was e-coli, which comes from contact with fecal matter and animal waste.

