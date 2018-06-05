Summer Heat Danger: Your garden hose could cause serious burns

MIAMI - The summer heat is here and so is a warning to parents about garden hoses and other heat-related dangers.
The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue department is reminding people about a 2016 incident where a child was burned by water inside a garden hose heated up by the summer heat.
More Health Headlines
The department tweeted out a picture of the child on Monday as a safety alert for parents.
A garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals.
Staying Safe in the Heat
- If you are working in the heat, stay hydrated and keep a bottle of water close by.
- Take breaks in the shade as often as possible.
- If you are exercising outside, limit your strenuous activities to early in the morning or late in the evening.
- When using a garden hose, if it has been sitting in the sun, make sure to let the water flow through it for a couple of minutes before spraying it on anyone.
Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals. pic.twitter.com/FMkzEt27xl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.