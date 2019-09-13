Supporting girls with cancer one doll at a time

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - For every $39.99 artisanal doll sold, My Pretty Little Gift is donating a little doll to a pediatric cancer patient in Venezuela.

Vanessa Barrera founded the company after undergoing treatment for breast cancer about two years ago when she was 34 years old.

Barrera, who was born in Venezuela and lives in Miami-Dade County, said she has been selling about 30 handmade dolls a month and her customers come from as far as Canada.

For more information, visit the My Pretty Little Gift site or e-mail at hello@myprettylittlegift.com. Her collection also includes turbans and headbands for girls.

