Unique clinic helps children diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome

MIAMI - A unique clinic in South Florida is treating children with a serious condition called Fragile X syndrome, and families from all over the world visit the clinic for help and hope.

When Matthew Kaplan came into the world 13 years ago, his parents knew something wasn't quite right.

"From the moment Matthew was born, he was always off, not meeting his milestones, and those milestones became greater and greater and greater," Matthew's mother, Michele Kaplan, said.

Matthew was diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome, the most common cause of intellectual disabilities, especially in boys.

Doctors at the University of Miami's South Florida Fragile X Clinic are working to better understand and treat the condition.

Fragile X is caused by a genetic mutation that prevents the body from making a protein vital for brain development.

It causes both learning and behavioral disabilities.

"It is a common cause of autism. Sixty to 80 percent of children with Fragile X will also have autism," said Dr. Deborah Barbouth, the medical director and clinical and biochemical geneticist at the clinic.

The Fragile X Clinic is one of only 30 in the country, and families come from all over the world for the team approach -- even as far away as Russia.

All that care and cutting-edge research costs money, which is why the Kaplan family started a foundation, Families for Fragile X.

The foundation spearheads a yearly race to raise money for research and support.

Doctors say great strides have already been made, especially in genetics.

"We are very hopeful that there is going to be a treatment," Barbouth said. "At this moment, there is no cure, but we do have different approaches to help with aggression or attention deficit or other factors."

The Kaplans hope their work will pay off for Matthew and others like him.

"My dream, whether it's through medicine or therapy, is independence and happiness," Michele Kaplan said.

Families for Fragile X will host its ninth annual Monkey Madness 5K run and family walk Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The money raised will help fund research and the work going on at the Fragile X Clinic.

