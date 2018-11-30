U.S. Navy hospital ship docks off Colombia to help Venezuelan migrants

CARACAS - Amid the collapse of Venezuela's healthcare system, many patients have chosen to risk their lives during long journeys to Colombia only to find overcrowded emergency rooms and long waits for appointments without access to health insurance.

Not all of the patients with chronic conditions make it in time. Inflation has forced many Venezuelans to delay dental care and routine screenings. Many endure the pain and inflammation that come without getting surgery for cataracts and hernias.

This week there was some reprieve. The United States Navy Ship Comfort, a military hospital ship with about 900 personnel, was docked Nov. 24 off Riohacha, Colombia. During their four-day mission, they welcomed patients aboard and ran two medical sites on land.

"We’re here to help the Colombian government and their obviously strained healthcare system," Captain William Shafley said during the opening ceremony.

The U.S. Navy hospital also provided medication. But doctors couldn't admit all of the patients. During the pre-surgical screenings, patients who needed surgical procedures that required follow-up visits were turned back from the ship to Colombian officials.

Members of the Wayuu, an indigenous community that lives in the northernmost part of Colombia and northwest Venezuela, also benefited from the U.S. Navy's mission.

According to the United Nations, three million Venezuelans have migrated since 2015, and the main increases are in Peru and Colombia, where there are about 1 million Venezuelans.

The USNS Comfort will be assisting other countries struggling to meet the needs of Venezuelan migrants during their 11-week mission, which also includes visits to Ecuador, Peru and Honduras.

