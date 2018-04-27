What you need to know about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Saturday is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA's Diversion Control Division aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way for people to dispose of prescription drugs.

More Health Headlines

Now in its 14th year, anyone can drop off prescription drugs, no questions asked, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at select sites.

Collection sites will be located throughout the country, including here in South Florida.

To find your nearest collection site, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.