Wristband sold on Amazon shocks you out of bad habits

MIAMI - For those who literally need to be jolted out of a bad habit, a wristband now sold on Amazon promises to do the job.

The Pavlok wristband sends an electric shock to your body if you dive into habits you're trying to avoid, like overeating, smoking, picking your teeth, snapping gum, etc.

Each time a habit is broken, the wristband sends a 350-volt zap to your wrist automatically or via the push of a button from a friend or family member.

According to the company, the $200 Pavlok wristband has already helped 20,000 people permanently break their bad habits.

