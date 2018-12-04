Yeah, right! You should only eat 6 French fries, Harvard professor says

MIAMI - You may want to sit down before you read this. Now take a deep breath and then exhale.

According to a Harvard professor, people should only eat six French fries.

No, not six French fries at a time. Six French fries per serving.

We're guessing professor Eric Rimm is not a big fan of this particular side.

Rimm says potatoes should be considered "starch bombs" and are the least healthy vegetable a person could eat. KABC reports people who ate fries two or three times a week had higher risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

According to Fox News, Rimm believes Americans have a problem with portion control and if less French fries were served with a meal, people would not eat such unhealthy foods.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.