2019 Independence Day events throughout South Florida, Keys

Here's how South Florida will be celebrating America's 243rd birthday this Thursday.

Broward County

Deerfield Beach

4th of July Celebration

Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave.

Noon-9 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Deerfield Beach with live music, arts and crafts, food and beverages. Then stick around for the fireworks show. No fireworks are permitted on the beach, street or public property. The event is free and open to the public, but you must pay to park.

Pompano Beach

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Spend the Fourth of July in Pompano Beach with live music and finish the night off with a fireworks extravaganza. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from a floating barge in the ocean at the end of the Fishing Pier. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed, but personal fireworks, glass containers, alcohol and pets are prohibited. In case of inclement weather, there will be a rain date for the fireworks show Friday.

Fort Lauderdale

4th of July Spectacular

Fort Lauderdale Beach

Noon-9:30 p.m.

Celebrate America's independence on Fort Lauderdale Beach with live bands, a kids zone, games, contests and family activities. The festivities will take place in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach at State Road A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. From 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., country music icon Lee Greenwood will entertain attendees with such patriotic tunes as "God Bless the USA."

Hollywood

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Hollywood Beach will celebrate Independence Day with live entertainment and musical performances by the Florida National Guard and the 13th Army Band. The celebration concludes with a fireworks display along the Broadwalk at 9 p.m.

Pembroke Pines

Independence Day Celebration

Pines Recreation Center

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Pines Recreation Center, where there will be music, food, rides, a petting zoo, a pie-eating contest and, of course, fireworks. No coolers, pets or personal fireworks are permitted. Admission and parking are free.

Miami-Dade County

Miami

America's Birthday Bash (Downtown)

Bayfront Park

3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Celebrate America's birthday in the heart of downtown Miami at Bayfront Park. There will be a kids zone, food and beverages. The night concludes with the largest free fireworks show in South Florida. No bottles, cans, coolers or personal fireworks are allowed.

July 4th Concert & Fireworks Show

Regatta Park (Coconut Grove)

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Spend your Independence Day in Coconut Grove for the sixth annual July 4th Concert & Fireworks Show. This day-long, family-fun event is free and open to the public. There will be a complimentary shuttle service courtesy of the Coconut Grove trolley.

Miami Beach

Fire on the Fourth Festival

North Beach Bandshell

Noon-9:30 p.m.

Celebrate America's birthday on the opposite end of South Beach. There will be a kids zone, water slide, face-painting station, food trucks and live performances. A free dedicated shuttle will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. between the Bandshell and the 42nd Street garage. Attendees can also use the free trolley service.

Coral Gables

Spectacular Gables Fourth

Biltmore

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

The City Beautiful invites you to the historic Biltmore for an evening of fireworks and fun. The Greater Miami Symphonic Band will perform at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

Freedom Festival

500 SW 177th Ave.

10 a.m.-11 p.m.

This free Independence Day extravaganza features carnival rides, games, music, airboat rides and even alligator wrestling. Keith Jones takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by headliner Leann Rimes at 7 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Monroe County

Key West

4th of July Fireworks

Casa Marina Resort & Beach Club

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

The 4th of July Picnic at Casa Marina is a Key West tradition. There will be live music, a picnic big enough for the whole family and games. General admission is $10 and benefits the Rotary Club of Key West, helping to provide scholarships to Key West High School students. VIP seating, for the best seats on the beach, costs $250 and includes a buffet and three-hour open bar.

