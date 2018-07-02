Authorities warn people not to shoot guns into air during Fourth of July celebrations

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement officials throughout South Florida will be on high alert this Fourth of July holiday.

Authorities and other officials in Miami-Dade County warned the public Monday that guns need to be absent from all celebrations.

Local officials said there are always reports each year of someone getting shot as a result of using a deadly weapon to celebrate Independence Day.

Local leaders said the "don't shoot" message has been one they've been spreading for decades. The hope is that this year, more people will listen.

"Too many people have been shot or killed by stray bullets," Rev. Jerome Starling said. "It can happen in your community."

"They call it celebratory shooting," Miami-Dade County school board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall said. "It's harmful. It's dangerous. Just don't shoot. Just don't pick up the guns."

Miami-Dade police said anyone caught firing a gun to celebrate the Fourth of July will be arrested.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.