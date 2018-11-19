Buying Christmas tree near Coconut Grove is opportunity to help children in need

MIAMI - The Christmas tree lot at the Boys and Girls Club near Coconut Grove opened on Monday, and organizers said all of the proceeds will fund their programs.

The Boys and Girls Club’s Christmas trees at the Hank Cline Club at 2805 SW 32 Ave., start at $55. And to remain competitive, they will be delivering the trees.

The Boys and Girls Club has been selling the trees for about four decades. They have some tough competition. Amazon is selling and delivering $20 to $110 Christmas trees grown in North Carolina and Michigan.

The Boys and Girls Club trees come from North Carolina and they put the stands on them for you. Their programs include tutoring, test preparation, financial literacy, and an athletic program that offers soccer, football, basketball, tennis and baseball.



