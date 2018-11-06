Decorating for Christmas early makes you happier, study shows

MIAMI - For some grinches people, putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving is as big a sin as serving turkey without stuffing or gravy.

But for others, it's chance to get in the true holiday spirit as early as possible. And you know what? Those people are probably happier because of it.

According to a new study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology, putting up your Christmas decorations early makes you happier.

KRIV reports the study shows decorating early conjures up feelings of childhood holiday memories and helps you relive those experiences.

And guess what? The study shows those people who decorate outside their homes and friendlier than those that don't.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.