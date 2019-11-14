Family told to take down Christmas decorations because it's 'too soon'

NOT the house being told to remove their Christmas decorations, but a similar look.

SAN ANTONIO - With every person who starts Christmas celebrations the day after Halloween, there are always the Scrooges out there looking to stop them.

A Texas family that put up their Christmas decorations for a home display were told to remove them until it was "closer to the holiday season."

Nick and Claudia Simonis chose to put up their holiday decorations on Nov. 1 because Claudia is eight months pregnant and waiting any longer would make it harder to create the display.

"I feel kind of heavy, so the earlier we can put out the decorations, the better," Claudia told WOAI. "Because probably in two more weeks, I'm not going to be able to build all this."

But just three days later, the homeowner's association in the Simonis' neighborhood told the family to pull them down and left the couple confused as to when they could be put back up.

Association bylaws say decorations need to be removed within 10 days of the holidays, but doesn't say when they can be put up.

So the snowman, reindeer and Santa in front of the Simonis home are staying up with the family standing firm.

"We're not going to do it," said Nick. "It's the Christmas spirit. We're not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down."

The family's neighbors are now joining the holiday fight, with others putting up their displays early to join in solidarity against the association.

