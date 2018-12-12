Fed up with growing pothole, neighbors fill it with Christmas tree

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Neighbors of one Pennsylvania town weren't about to let a menacing pothole ruin their holiday spirit.

With the hole growing bigger and bigger for weeks and no relief in sight, someone took a Christmas tree and stuck it inside, WPVI reports.

Of course, once authorities saw the decorated tree they immediately sprang into action and have now placed a metal slab over the pothole.

City officials claim the paving company was backed up with other work, but they'll give the pothole a permanent fix by next week.

