Grinch teacher tells 1st grade students Santa isn't real

MONTVILLE, N.J. - A first grade teacher is a real cotton-headed ninny muggin after telling her class that Santa Claus wasn't real.

The substitute teacher at the Cedar Hill School in Montville, N.J. made the holiday faux pas Thursday, NJ.com reports.

School officials immediately apologized to parents in a letter claiming the teacher had "poor judgment in making this proclamation."

"As a father of four myself, I am truly aware of the sensitive nature of this announcement," principal Michael J. Raj wrote, adding "so that you are aware of the situation and if the conversation comes up at home over the next few days you can take appropriate steps to maintain the childhood innocence of the holiday season."

Even the school superintendent got into the action, saying she was "troubled and disheartened" by the proclamation.

There's no word on whether the teacher in question has already spilled the jelly beans on the Easter Bunny.

