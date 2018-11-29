Miami-Dade corrections officers take children on early Christmas shopping spree

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Children in South Florida got the chance to shop with a cop Wednesday night ahead of Christmas.

Target partnered with the Miami- Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department to give 15 children a holiday season to remember.

There were big smiles and happy faces as the children got to pick out toys.

Anthony Cius was one of the lucky children who got the chance to shop with his very own corrections officer. He also got a big hug from Bernie, the Miami Heat mascot.

"It brings out the kid in me, makes me feel like I want to be 8 years old again," Sgt. Elloy said.

The boys and girls from Frank C. Martin K -8 School received a $75 gift card to use for whatever toys they wanted throughout the store.

Anthony had his mind set on one specific toy -- a "Black Panther" Lego set.

Target has been putting smiles on families' faces for the last seven years as part of its holiday partnerships.

"I'm speechless," Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department Assistant Director Wendy Mayes said. "I mean, I'm smiling because this is just such a beautiful thing that we're doing and we want to do it again. This is our first one, but this definitely will not be our last shop with a correctional officer."

Some children went a little over their budget with their toy selections, but the officers were kind enough to pay the difference.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.