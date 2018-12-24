Miramar police officers bring Christmas cheer to children's hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Miramar police officers spread some holiday cheer Monday as they delivered toys to children at Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood.

The officers sang Christmas carols and brought a sleigh filled with toys and others gifts for the children and parents who are spending the holidays away from home. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

"We feel very, very honored and humbled," one parent said. "We are very happy."

This is the Miramar Police Department's 10th year delivering happiness to families at the hospital. The tradition started as a tribute after Detective Carlos Villalona's 20-month-old daughter, Amanda Arianna, his daughter died of cancer.

"It gives us a little bit different meaning. We are able to be empathetic to the parents and what they are dealing with," Sgt. Anthony Pacetti said.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.