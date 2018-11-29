Mother-in-law called 'grinch' for wanting to charge family $21 for Christmas dinner

SOMEWHERE IN EUROPE - Moms can now thank one particular woman for giving a bad name to mothers-in-law all over the world.

This holiday season, a woman in Europe was busted after her daughter-in-law complained she was charging her family $21 a person for the Christmas meal at her home.

WAGA reports a woman named Staceyjas posted her story to a mom's online community after learning her partner's mother would be billing all family members.

"I can see it from both sides and it's hard work and can be expensive but not like she is financially destitute," she wrote.

The couple were planning to separate on Christmas so that she would be with her family and her partner will be with his, but now he's so upset, he wants to go to her celebration.

“This has never happened before and he has offered to bring the dessert etc. but he said handing over cash just feels wrong. As he says it's about family not money but I wanted to see what other people's opinions are?" she finished.

