Vintage ceramic Christmas trees could bring you big-time holiday cash

MIAMI - What's old is new again when it comes to making some cash during the holidays.

Those old ceramic Christmas trees that used to sit on the mantle every year can now bring you a stocking full of money.

But you had better act quick, like right now.

While the arty trees went out of style in the 80s, many families still hold on to them as keepsakes or because they forgot they've been sitting in a closet for over two decades.

The ceramic trees are now selling on sites such as eBay for as much as $650, according to WDIV.

The catch is, “the time to sell them is right now. Like, right now,” Today's Bob Richter said. “The truth of the matter is, they’re not incredibly valuable at other times of the year.”

Perhaps the ceramic renaissance comes from those looking to restore of some of the holiday magic they experienced as children.

But apparently, everything has a price, including fond memories of Christmas' past.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.