What's open in South Florida on Christmas Day?

MIAMI - Merry Christmas everyone. If you haven't done your Christmas shopping yet, you may be out of luck.

Most stores (and their employees) are taking the day off after a long and busy holiday shopping season. But there are a few options in the South Florida area if you need some milk or some Chinese food to replace that botched holiday meal.

What's open:

7-Eleven: Regular schedule

Boston Market: Find a list of open stores here

CVS: Most stores open, but hours vary by store

Denny’s: : Regular schedule

Dunkin Donuts: Varies by location; call ahead to be sure

Family Dollar: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

IHOP: Limited hours

McDonald's: Varies by location; call ahead to be sure

Movie theaters

Starbucks: Limited hours; call ahead to be sure

Walgreens: Most stores open; some have limited hours

Waffle House: : Regular schedule

Wawa: Limited hours

What's closed:

Aldi

Costco

Dollar General

Food Lion

Fresh Market

Kmart

Kroger

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Winn Dixie

