What's open in South Florida on Christmas Day?

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor
MIAMI - Merry Christmas everyone. If you haven't done your Christmas shopping yet, you may be out of luck.

Most stores (and their employees) are taking the day off after a long and busy holiday shopping season. But there are a few options in the South Florida area if you need some milk or some Chinese food to replace that botched holiday meal.

What's open:

  • 7-Eleven: Regular schedule
  • Boston Market: Find a list of open stores here
  • CVS: Most stores open, but hours vary by store
  • Denny’s: : Regular schedule
  • Dunkin Donuts: Varies by location; call ahead to be sure
  • Family Dollar: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • IHOP: Limited hours
  • McDonald's: Varies by location; call ahead to be sure
  • Movie theaters
  • Starbucks: Limited hours; call ahead to be sure
  • Walgreens: Most stores open; some have limited hours
  • Waffle House: : Regular schedule
  • Wawa: Limited hours

What's closed:

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • Fresh Market
  • Kmart
  • Kroger
  • Publix 
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods
  • Winn Dixie

