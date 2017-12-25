What's open in South Florida on Christmas Day?

MIAMI - Merry Christmas everyone. If you haven't done your Christmas shopping yet, you may be out of luck.
Most stores (and their employees) are taking the day off after a long and busy holiday shopping season. But there are a few options in the South Florida area if you need some milk or some Chinese food to replace that botched holiday meal.
What's open:
- 7-Eleven: Regular schedule
- Boston Market: Find a list of open stores here
- CVS: Most stores open, but hours vary by store
- Denny’s: : Regular schedule
- Dunkin Donuts: Varies by location; call ahead to be sure
- Family Dollar: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- IHOP: Limited hours
- McDonald's: Varies by location; call ahead to be sure
- Movie theaters
- Starbucks: Limited hours; call ahead to be sure
- Walgreens: Most stores open; some have limited hours
- Waffle House: : Regular schedule
- Wawa: Limited hours
What's closed:
- Aldi
- Costco
- Dollar General
- Food Lion
- Fresh Market
- Kmart
- Kroger
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- Winn Dixie
