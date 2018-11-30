Dozens of children get to play with snow in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - Shiraz Benyamin had never seen snow. The Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options, a non-profit organization based in Sunrise, changed that Thursday afternoon.

Shiraz got a fun lesson on Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The lighting of the Hanukkah candles is from Dec. 2-10.

Shiraz was among the many children who attended JAFCO's snowfall Hanukkah party at the Jewish Children's Village at 4200 N. University Dr.

JAFCO has been hosting a Hanukkah party for families for about 26 years. The last 16 years have included snow.

