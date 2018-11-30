Dozens of children get to play with snow in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - Shiraz Benyamin had never seen snow. The Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options, a non-profit organization based in Sunrise, changed that Thursday afternoon.
Shiraz got a fun lesson on Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The lighting of the Hanukkah candles is from Dec. 2-10.
Shiraz was among the many children who attended JAFCO's snowfall Hanukkah party at the Jewish Children's Village at 4200 N. University Dr.
JAFCO has been hosting a Hanukkah party for families for about 26 years. The last 16 years have included snow.
*WOW* is all we can say!!!! We are absolutely amazed at the hard work, dedication and LOVE that Jill Goldman Kravitz, Lisa Trattner, Allison Vogel and Ilene Becker put into this event! These women put together a toy drive that was beyond incredible, both collecting gifts and spreading the JAFCO spirit. They brought together local businesses, restaurants and supporters, and the end result was incredible! We are so lucky to have the best volunteers ever!!! #onlyatJAFCO
