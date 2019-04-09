Easter 2019: Events in Miami-Dade County

EGG HUNT IN MIAMI BEACH

The Easter Bunny will be making a stop at North Shore Park & Youth Center, 501 72 St., during the Spring Eggstravanganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13. The free event is for children who are younger than 10 years old.

FARM EGG HUNT

The Little Farm is hosting the annual charity Egg Hunt at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saturday, April 20. The event at 13401 SW 224 St., in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood, includes pony rides and a farm tour. Tickets are $20 online.

WILD EGG HUNT

Zoo Miami is hosting the Egg Safari with 100,000 eco-friendly eggs. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos and children will be able to play games, win prizes and watch animals' egg hunts Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. The zoo is at 12400 SW 152 St. Parking is free. Tickets are $22.95 and $18.95 for children ages 3 to 12. Babies and toddlers age 2 do not require a ticket.

OUTDOOR SERVICE

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary - St. Richard Catholic Church will be hosting their annual 6:30 a.m. mass at the historic Deering Estate at 16701 SW 72 Ave., in Palmetto Bay.

REDLAND BRUNCH

The Taste of Redland will be hosting the Locavore Culinary Experience from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 21, at Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, 21900 SW 157 Ave.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY

The Easter Bunny will be available for professional photographs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, April 21, at the Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 St. The packages range from about $35 to $48 without add on services.

BRICKELL

Quinto La Huella at EAST Miami is serving brunch from 12 to 4 p.m. at 788 Brickell Plaza. The brunch is $55 per person and $27.50 for children under 9 years old. Here is the link to make reservations.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio at The Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr. The Sunday brunch selections range from $95 to $125. For reservations or information about group dining, call 305-913-8358

MIAMI RIVER

The Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., will be hosting an Easter Egg Stravaganza with "golden eggs." The event requires Eventbrite registration.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.