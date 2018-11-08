'Elf' sugar cookies coming to stores for the holidays

NORTH POLE - We all know the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

But a close second might be making your very own "Elf" sugar cookies for the holidays, just like Buddy the Elf!

Pillsbury is releasing ready-to-bake sugar cookies that are inspired by Will Ferrell's "Elf," one of the most popular movies of the holiday season.

The cookies will be available at Target and Walmart.

So don't be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins, make sure to put the Elf cookies on your shopping list and don't cram 11 of them into the VCR.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.