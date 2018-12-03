Get free cheesecake during the holidays from Cheesecake Factory

MIAMI - It's not very hard to partake in a smorgasbord of sweets during the holiday season, but free sweets are truly a gift to all mankind.

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving away, and then delivering, 40,000 slices of their delicious desserts.

Starting Wednesday, customers who order delivery through DoorDash, and use the promo code FREESLICE, will get a credit of $8.95 applied to their order..

Only those who live in a DoorDash delivery zone can partake in the "Day of 40,000 Slices," which will come to an end when all 40,000 slices are claimed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.