SEATTLE - The mac & cheese craze shows no signs of slowing down, especially with the debut of macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes.

Gone are the mint and fruit-flavored candy canes of your youth. Instead, they're being replaced by what the creators call a treat that "will be a favorite of picky eaters."

WSB reports Archie McPhee is the company attempting to market the new candy, selling them in a box of six for $4.95.

