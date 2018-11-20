Miami-Dade Fire Rescue demonstrates proper way to fry turkey

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - From experienced chefs to people just getting apron certified, Thanksgiving can be a tasteful but daunting task and is the leading holiday for home cooking fires.

So, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials grabbed their mitts Tuesday to show us to fry a turkey the safe way.

"The drier the turkey is, the faster you can lower it. But again, you still want to take your time because you don't want the oil to boil over," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said. "If you prepare your poultry in the sink, after you prepare it, spray down your sink with a bleach."

Other helpful tips for keeping everyone safe during Thanksgiving meal preps is to keep children 3 to 5 feet away from the stove and always have a working fire extinguisher just in case someone forgets the timer.

"You want to pull, aim, squeeze and sweep at the base of the fire in order to put the fire out," Miller said.

Fire Rescue officials said they also often receive calls concerning allergies to shellfish and peanut oil during the holidays.

Authorities advise those who get superficial cuts while cooking their Thanksgiving meal to simply clean the cut. But people are advised to go to an urgent care center or hospital if the cut is deep.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.